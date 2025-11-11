Aviva PLC Has $22.84 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $22,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,206.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $5,256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 465,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,386,863.76. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 5.2%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $293.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $296.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.57 and its 200-day moving average is $166.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

