Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,826 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $21,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,496 shares of company stock worth $36,568,710. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

NYSE:BR opened at $223.26 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.33 and a one year high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

