Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $17,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 130.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after buying an additional 2,842,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 107.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $136,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,481 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,897,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,406,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $22,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $28,557.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,682.50. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,783 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $176.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

