VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 103.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,041 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 2.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.43, for a total transaction of $1,342,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,759,742.72. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total transaction of $592,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,033.99. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 43,539 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,419 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Research raised VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

VeriSign Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $247.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.69. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.62 and a twelve month high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

