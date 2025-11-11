Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $19,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in Edison International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of EIX opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.