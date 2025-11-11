Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.27 and last traded at $51.06. Approximately 1,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.
Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.
Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF
About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF
The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (GPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to track an index of broad US preferred stock and hybrid securities. The fund aims to provide high monthly income, with lower correlation to interest rates, relative to other asset classes GPRF was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.