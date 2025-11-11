Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.27 and last traded at $51.06. Approximately 1,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF ( NASDAQ:GPRF Free Report ) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.77% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (GPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to track an index of broad US preferred stock and hybrid securities. The fund aims to provide high monthly income, with lower correlation to interest rates, relative to other asset classes GPRF was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.