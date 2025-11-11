Brokerages Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target at $32.60

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vertex from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vertex by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 44.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vertex by 88.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. Vertex has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The business had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

