Lenovo Group (LNVGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.
Lenovo Group Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of LNVGY opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
