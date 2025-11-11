Lenovo Group (LNVGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Lenovo Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LNVGY opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

