BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.54) per share and revenue of $0.1980 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.20. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTAI. Zacks Research lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTAI

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.