Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Volkswagen stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

