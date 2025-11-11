BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on shares of BCE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$32.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.08. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$28.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

