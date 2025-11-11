Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.9333.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHYM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chime Financial from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th.

Chime Financial Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ CHYM opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Chime Financial has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.91.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $543.52 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chime Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHYM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the third quarter worth $50,000.

About Chime Financial

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

