CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $4.19 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $690.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.29.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a return on equity of 158.70% and a net margin of 34.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $636,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 114.3% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

