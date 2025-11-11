Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Compass Point set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPMT

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.2%

GPMT opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 39.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.89%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Lazar Nikolic bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $58,830.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,224.73. This represents a 251.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 187,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.