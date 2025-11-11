Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $194.86 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day moving average is $179.90.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 590.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

