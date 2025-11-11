Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $179.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.29 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Magnite has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,853.08. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $74,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 238,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,054,017.73. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 308,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,576 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 355.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

