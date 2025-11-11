Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KYMR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $61.26 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $63.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.32.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 79,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 227,409 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,450. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 59,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $3,659,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,708.64. This trade represents a 35.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 206,910 shares of company stock worth $11,402,648 over the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

