Aclarion (ACON) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect Aclarion to post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 11,238.59% and a negative return on equity of 83.63%. On average, analysts expect Aclarion to post $-263 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-217 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACON opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $3,499.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aclarion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11,758.50.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

