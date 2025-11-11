Sable Offshore (SOC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share and revenue of $116.5180 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 12:00 AM ET.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.44). On average, analysts expect Sable Offshore to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SOC opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $599.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.46. Sable Offshore has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 982,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $14,778,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,438,245.76. This trade represents a 9.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 36.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,716,000 after buying an additional 420,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sable Offshore by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,124,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 862,810 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sable Offshore by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 126,692 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sable Offshore from $47.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $26.00 target price on Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

