What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CGEM FY2025 Earnings?

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.75) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.18.

CGEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CGEM stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 161,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 52,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 165,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $1,391,602.80. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 8,963,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,293,400. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,874,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,325,286. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

