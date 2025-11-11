Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $27.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $28.00 target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MNMD stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $894.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.57.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $75,268.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 430,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,206.25. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $110,186.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 293,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,934.04. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $437,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

