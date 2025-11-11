Analysts Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target at $138.67

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.6667.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $49,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,547.68. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $693,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,828.40. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,130,887. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,730,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $58,993,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $16,343,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 388,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 184,402 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.97 and a beta of 0.66. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $145.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

