SCYNEXIS Q4 EPS Raised by Brookline Capital Management

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for SCYNEXIS in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised SCYNEXIS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SCYX stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 599.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 368,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 95.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

