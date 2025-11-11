HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for ACAD FY2025 Earnings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $82,727.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,521.55. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,424.36. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,098 shares of company stock valued at $678,256. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

