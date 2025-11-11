Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ADTRAN FY2025 Earnings

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ADTRAN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADTRAN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ADTRAN’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADTN. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $8.02 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,383,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,635,000 after purchasing an additional 217,148 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,406,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 919,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 325.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 905,056 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 16.8% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 975,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 691.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 932,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 814,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

