Seaport Res Ptn Increases Earnings Estimates for TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for TKO Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Read Our Latest Report on TKO

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $179.23 on Monday. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $212.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $1,774,627.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 137,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,922.08. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 28,557 shares of company stock worth $5,449,723 over the last three months. 61.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after buying an additional 1,295,817 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,964,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,530,000 after acquiring an additional 113,996 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TKO Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,057,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TKO Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,806,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,670,000 after purchasing an additional 383,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.