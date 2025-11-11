Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHCI

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.2%

Insider Activity

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.12. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

In related news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $53,713.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,552.24. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Maccutcheon sold 3,630 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $54,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,147.44. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,944 shares of company stock valued at $197,562. Corporate insiders own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.