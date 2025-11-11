Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

ECPG has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECPG

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

ECPG stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.25. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,144,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 790,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.