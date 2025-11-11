FlexShopper (FPAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $150,227.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on FlexShopper from $2.50 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

