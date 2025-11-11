Bio-Path (BPTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bio-Path Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $829,007.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.08. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

