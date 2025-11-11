Bio-Path (BPTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Bio-Path Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $829,007.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.08. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.