Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Synergy CHC from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Synergy CHC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNYR

Synergy CHC Price Performance

Shares of SNYR opened at $2.14 on Friday. Synergy CHC has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.63.

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Synergy CHC had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synergy CHC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synergy CHC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNYR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Synergy CHC by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 391,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Synergy CHC in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synergy CHC in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synergy CHC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000.

About Synergy CHC

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.