Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of RPD opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.94. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The firm had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $5,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,518,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,585,521.04. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,738. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

