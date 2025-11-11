Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0%
About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .
