Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Klaviyo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -122.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 481,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,426.57. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $173,006.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 431,516 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,414.60. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,741,781 shares of company stock worth $180,719,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 227.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Klaviyo by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.