Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNGE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hinge Health from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hinge Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Hinge Health Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE HNGE opened at $44.21 on Friday. Hinge Health has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $62.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Hinge Health by 348.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

