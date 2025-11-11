Abpro (NASDAQ:ABP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abpro (NASDAQ:ABP – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Abpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Abpro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $120.00.
Abpro Stock Performance
Abpro (NASDAQ:ABP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Abpro
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abpro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abpro Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ABP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Abpro at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abpro Company Profile
Abpro Holdings Inc is a biotechnology company. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies. Abpro Holdings Inc, formerly known as Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II, is based in WOBURN, Mass.
