Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BBSI FY2025 Earnings

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research set a $46.00 price target on Barrett Business Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $34.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $318.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.27 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $145,968.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,248.64. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $143,333.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,234.78. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 110,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,983 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 20.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,901,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,271,000 after buying an additional 324,715 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 528,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 821,045.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 418,733 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $14,792,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $12,999,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

