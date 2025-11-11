Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Curaleaf in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CURLF. Atb Cap Markets lowered Curaleaf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CURLF

Curaleaf Price Performance

Curaleaf stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.