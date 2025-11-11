Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Curaleaf in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.
Curaleaf Price Performance
Curaleaf stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
