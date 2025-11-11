What is William Blair’s Forecast for AMN FY2025 Earnings?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%.The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $666.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 137.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,097,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 635,296 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

