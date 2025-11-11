WidePoint (WYY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect WidePoint to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $39.6440 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYY. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WidePoint by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 87.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

