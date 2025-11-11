FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Issued By Roth Capital

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $30.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The business had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cinemark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In related news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $181,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 203,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,840.56. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

