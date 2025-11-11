Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Santander lowered shares of Nokia to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.50 price objective on Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia by 677.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

