Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onity Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Onity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Onity Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Onity Group Stock Up 6.3%

NYSE ONIT opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 37.90 and a quick ratio of 37.90. Onity Group has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.77 million. Onity Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onity Group will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Onity Group by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the third quarter valued at $77,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Onity Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Onity Group by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Onity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

