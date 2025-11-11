Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $100.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.80.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,010. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,980,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,994,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 118.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,382,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,428,000 after purchasing an additional 748,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2,096.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 475,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $106.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

