Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AOSL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $598.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $182.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 137.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

