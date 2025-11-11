Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDTX. Guggenheim set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities set a $173.00 target price on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, WBB Securities boosted their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $123.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CDTX opened at $103.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $121.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $29,795.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,935.48. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.