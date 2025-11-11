What is William Blair’s Estimate for DVAX FY2025 Earnings?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,116.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 35,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,743.28. The trade was a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $530,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 388,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

