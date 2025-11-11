Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus set a $189.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $205.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.36. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $205.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 352,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

