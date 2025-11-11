FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enovix Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enovix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Enovix’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Enovix from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on Enovix in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 61.78% and a negative net margin of 525.93%.The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,441,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,027,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,380.59. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 0.4% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 295,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 103,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Enovix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

