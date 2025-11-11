HC Wainwright Decreases Earnings Estimates for Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fuel Tech in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuel Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 11.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

